Kerala: Bajrang Dal members booked for raising provocative slogans in Kannur

Kannur: A police case has been filed against Bajrang Dal members for allegedly raising provocative slogans during a rally held in Kannur’s Iritty. The rally was held on the night of December 18 where the communal slogans were raised.

Bajrang Dal was booked for raising slogans over the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992. Slogans of “Jai Jai Bajrangi” were also raised.

The rally also witnessed Bajrang Dal members raising slogans against the recently banned PFI (Popular Front of India) and its student wing CFI (Campus Front of India).

The police said it has begun an investigation under Iritty Police Inspector KJ Vinoy.

The Supreme Court had earlier closed contempt petitions filed against some BJP leaders, the Uttar Pradesh government, and its officials arising out of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.