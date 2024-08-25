Kerala govt Ex 7-member police team to probe atrocities faced by women in movie industry

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of many women actors narrating their horrific sexual assault experiences in the cinema industry, the Kerala government on Sunday formed a special team to probe the atrocities faced by them.

The government on Sunday formed a seven-member team after a high-level meeting of senior police officials was called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister’s office said the special team will be headed by IG Sparjan Kumar and will include four senior women IPS officers of the state.

“Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh will oversee the functioning of the team,” the CMO said in a statement.

Apart from Kumar, the team will include DIG S Ajeetha Begum, Crime Branch HQ SP Merin Joseph, Coastal Police AIG Poonkuzhali, Kerala Police Academy Assistant Director Aishwarya Dongre, AIG Ajith V and Crime Branch SP S Madhusoodhan.

The report by the Justice Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government post the 2017 actress assault case, has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

Rocked by the Justice K Hema Committee’s explosive findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals, the Malayalam film industry on Sunday witnessed two high-profile resignations related to the issues.

Director Ranjith stepped down as chairman of state-run film academy Kerala Chalachitra Academy and actor Siddique resigned as general secretary of A.M.M.A (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).

Even as political pressure was building against Ranjith, actor Siddique resigned from A.M.M.A. amid voices from within his fraternity seeking his resignation.