Kerala HC asks CBI to file report on probe in Palakkad twin sisters rape-murder case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit, in a sealed cover, a report on their ongoing probe into the 2017 rape and ‘murder’ case of two minor Dalit sisters in Palakkad district.

A bench of Justice K. Babu gave the order while hearing the plea of the mother of the two girl seeking monitoring of the probe.

This case took place in January 2017, when the older of the two sisters, aged 13, was found hanging inside her home at Walayar in Palakkad by her younger sister, aged 9.

The younger sister informed the police that she had seen two men leave the house that day and her parents claimed that their daughter had been murdered.

But the police registered a case of unnatural death.

After 52 days later, in March 2017, the younger sister was also found hanging in the same house.

The victim’s mother has expressed her displeasure in the ongoing CBI probe after she observed that the CBI has been ignoring material evidence in the case that points towards this being a case of homicide and not suicide.

She was basing her feelings after the trial court had also observed that there was an indifference on the part of the CBI in their probe and they seems to be in a hurry to finish the probe without a proper investigation.

Hence the mother sought that the court to monitor the CBI investigation and to direct the probe agency to look into homicidal angles in the death of the victims, the suspicious death of two accused in the case, and the involvement of child pornography mafia in the deaths of victims.