Kerala polls: 48-hour campaign ban from Tuesday evening

Thiruvananthapuram: With the clock ticking down to polling day, the state will enter a tightly regulated 48-hour “silence period” beginning evening of Tuesday, April 7, as authorities move to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

Kerala goes to the polls on Thursday to elect 140 new legislators, and counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U. Kelkar announced on Monday that all forms of public campaign activity will come to a halt at 6 p.m. on April 7, in accordance with election laws.

The restrictions, enforced under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibit candidates, political parties, and supporters from organising or participating in public meetings, rallies, or processions during the final 48 hours leading up to the close of voting.

Cultural events such as music shows, theatrical performances, or any form of entertainment aimed at influencing voters are also strictly banned during this period.

Authorities have also barred the display of election-related content through television, cinema, or similar electronic mediums.

The prohibition extends to radio broadcasts, ensuring that voters are not subjected to any last-minute political messaging that could sway their decision.

In addition, political advertisements in newspapers on the day before polling and on polling day itself will require prior clearance from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC).

In a further measure to prevent undue influence, political workers, party functionaries, and campaigners who are not registered voters in a constituency must leave the area immediately after the campaign period ends.

This step is aimed at minimising external interference and maintaining a level playing field for all candidates.

Emphasising the importance of voter confidence, the Chief Electoral Officer urged all political parties, candidates, and the general public to strictly adhere to these guidelines.

The overarching objective, he said, is to create an environment where voters can exercise their franchise freely, without fear, inducement, or pressure.