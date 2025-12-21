Kerala pvt school cancels Christmas event, govt warns against ‘communalisation’

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government on Sunday strongly condemned reports that some private school managements imposed restrictions on Christmas celebrations and refunded money collected from students for the event.

The government also warned that schools would not be allowed to be turned into “communal laboratories”.

Such actions are unheard of in a state like Kerala, which has a high level of democratic consciousness and a long-standing secular tradition, it said.

“No one will be permitted to introduce the north Indian models that divide people on the basis of religion or belief in Kerala’s educational institutions,” state General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters here.

He said schools are spaces where children learn and grow together, cutting across caste and religion, and any attempt to sow divisive ideas among students is unacceptable.

Festivals such as Onam, Christmas and Eid have traditionally been celebrated together in the state schools, helping children learn mutual respect, love and coexistence, he said.

The decision of certain private school managements to cancel celebrations after collecting money and then refunding them was “cruel” and amounts to hurting children.

All schools, whether aided or unaided, are bound by the Constitution of India, education rules and laws of the country, and have a responsibility to uphold values of secularism, Sivankutty further said.

Warning of strict action against such practices, the minister said schools would not be allowed to function as spaces to serve narrow political or communal interests.

“Imposing restrictions selectively on the celebrations of any one community amounts to discrimination and will not be tolerated,” he said.

Sivankutty also reaffirmed that any move that undermines the dignity and tradition of Kerala’s public education sector would not be allowed.

The minister further said instructions have been given to officials to conduct an urgent inquiry into the matter and submit a report.

The General Education minister also said complaints have been received from students and parents regarding the conduct of compulsory special classes in some schools during the upcoming Christmas vacation. Such classes should not be conducted during holidays, he said.