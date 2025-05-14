Kerala vegetarian caterer supplying to railways caught with expired food

Kochi: Stale and expired food material were found at a catering unit in Kochi, Kerala, which allegedly supplies food to the Indian Railways, a state health department official said on Wednesday.

The catering unit, named Brindhavan Vegetarian Restaurant, was also found to be disposing of food and other waste into a nearby canal in violation of the rules, the official told reporters here.

Expired food was also stored at a nearby godown where the staff of the catering unit were staying, the official added.

He said that he got information regarding the unit on the previous night and based on that, carried out an inspection on Wednesday morning.

The official said that since the unit was functioning without a corporation licence and in violation of the rules, it will be shut down and sealed.

There was no immediate reaction from Brindhavan Vegetarian Restaurant.

The municipal councillor of the area told reporters that several warnings were given to the unit not to dispose of waste into the canal, and it was also fined for it, but there was no change in its activities.

“Yesterday, local residents called and told me that there was a bad smell coming from here, and when I came here, I too felt the stink. I immediately informed the health authorities,” he said.

He also alleged that boxes and glasses marked with the Vande Bharat logo, meant to pack food, were also found at the site.

Meanwhile, a Railway official said that on seeing the news reports, the matter was referred to the concerned department which deals with procuring food for the railways.