Railway Recruitment 2025: Apply for 32438 level 1 posts

Published: 24th January 2025 2:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the application process for 32,438 Level 1 posts under Group D recruitment. Candidates can apply online until February 22, 2025.

Key Details:

  • Vacancies: Positions include Track Maintainer, Pointsman, Assistant Loco Shed, and more.
  • Eligibility: Age: 18-36 years as of January 1, 2025 (3-year age relaxation for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic).
  • Education: Candidates must meet medical and educational standards specified in the official notification.
  • Application Fee: General candidates: Rs. 500 (refundable after CBT). Reserved categories: Rs. 250 (refundable after CBT).

Application Process:

  1. Visit rrbapply.gov.in.
  2. Create an account with accurate details (name, date of birth, etc.).
  3. Fill out the application form and upload necessary documents.
  4. Pay the application fee.

Selection Stages:

  1. Computer-Based Test (CBT) – Includes negative marking for wrong answers.
  2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
  3. Document Verification.
  4. Medical Examination.

Shortlisted candidates must provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) if employed in a government or public sector job. Selected candidates will also serve in the Territorial Army Railway Engineers’ Unit.

Benefits for SC/ST Candidates:

Eligible candidates can avail of free sleeper-class train passes by uploading their caste certificates.

The RRB advises candidates to read the detailed notification for complete information and to ensure all details are entered correctly during registration. For queries, email rrb.help@csc.gov.in or call 0172-565-3333.

Apply early to avoid last-minute issues.

