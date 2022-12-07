Keralite football fan displays ‘Rebuild Babri Masjid’ banner at World Cup in Qatar

Doha: A banner in support of rebuilding Babri Masjid was displayed by Keralite football fan at the Lusail Stadium in Al-Wakrah at World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

On Tuesday’s game between Portugal and Switzerland, Kerala youth Saifudheen Zaif held up a banner that reads “Rebuild Babri Masjid” and “30 years of injustice” and drawing of mosque structure.

Facebook user Yasar Moidu posted an image of Kerala youth holding a banner and wrote, “Saifudheen Zaif, a friend and movement colleague.”

Tuesday, December 6, 2022, marked the 30th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh, one of the prominent and iconic mosques in India.

Thousands of Hindu kar sivak toppled the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. They believed it was built by the Mughal emperor Babar over the ruins of a Hindu temple that marked the birthplace of Lord Rama, an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu.

Since the 1950s, several Hindu and Muslim petitioners have been contesting the land on which the Babri Masjid was built. In 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the disputed piece of land. Ram Mandir is currently under construction there.

With the Supreme Court judgment in 2019 ending the Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute, people from both communities appear to be yearning for peace.

Muslims alleged that demolishing the structure was injustice, and it should be rebuilt so that ‘injustice could be ended’.

6th December will forever remain a Black Day for Indian democracy. The desecration and demolition of #BabriMasjid is a symbol of injustice. Those responsible for its destruction were never convicted. We will not forget it & we will ensure that future generations remember it too pic.twitter.com/6T4LRRDmYf — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 6, 2022