Key suspect in Canada’s largest gold heist believed to be in India

Police believe that he used his insider knowledge to help identify and reroute the valuable cargo.

Published: 13th January 2026 11:06 am IST
Gold bar
Representative Image

In Canada’s largest gold theft case, the police continue their pursuit of a key suspect, Simran Preet Panesar, who is believed to be in India.

The investigation, which is known as Project 24K, is related to the theft of over $20 million in gold from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport that took place in 2023.

Though multiple arrests have been made, authorities confirm that one of the primary accused individuals remains abroad in India.

“Mubarak

Arsalan Chaudhary apprehended

On Monday, the Peel Regional Police apprehended 43-year-old Arsalan Chaudhary at Toronto Pearson International Airport upon his arrival from Dubai.

Chaudhary faces serious charges including theft over $5,000 and conspiracy.

Canada’s largest gold heist

It all began in April 2023 when a shipment of 6,600 pure gold bars and millions in foreign currency vanished from airport property shortly after landing from Switzerland.

Investigators have identified a network of individuals connected to the sophisticated heist.

Among them is former Air Canada employee Panesar, aged 33 from Brampton. Police believe that Panesar, currently residing in India, used his insider knowledge to help identify and reroute the valuable cargo.

An official extradition request has been submitted for Panesar, who faces charges of theft and conspiracy.

Other accused

Another accused, Prasath Paramalingam, also from Brampton, is the subject of an active bench warrant after failing to appear in court.

So far, the police have arrested several other individuals including Archit Grover, who was taken into custody at Pearson airport after flying in from India.

Additional persons of Indian-origin charged in connection with the crime are Parmpal Sidhu and Amit Jalota from Ontario.

