Dubai: Popular Emirati influencer and entrepreneur Salama Mohamed has found love again and the internet can’t stop talking about it. On Tuesday, Salama surprised her fans by announcing her engagement, sharing a single yet striking photo of her hand adorned with a sparkling diamond ring, gently resting on the hand of her mystery man.

Though she chose not to reveal his identity, the elegant post set social media buzzing. Salama’s Instagram stories were soon filled with congratulatory messages from friends, fans, and fellow influencers, all celebrating her exciting new chapter and she shared all screenshots on her social media.

Salama Mohamed, Khalid Al Ameri’s marriage, divorce

Salama was previously married to fellow UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri. The two met in 2006, were engaged by the end of that year, and tied the knot in June 2007. Together, they welcomed two sons, Abdullah and Khalifa, and were among the most followed couples in the region.

After 17 years of marriage, they officially divorced on February 14, 2024, a revelation that left many followers heartbroken. Since then, Khalid has reportedly gotten engaged to Indian actress and model Sunaina Yella.

She is the powerhouse influencer!

More than just a social media personality, Salama Mohamed is one of the UAE’s leading content creators, with over 14 million followers across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Initially known for her viral videos alongside Khalid, Salama has since grown into a standalone brand creating content focused on beauty, skincare, and self-love, all infused with her signature humor.

She has also opened up about her struggles, including battling depression during her separation and divorce, showing fans that healing takes strength and time.

Today, she balances her roles as a mother, CEO, and influential creator, continuing to inspire audiences across the globe with her resilience and grace.

As Salama steps into this new chapter with quiet confidence, fans are eagerly waiting to know more about the man who’s captured her heart.