Khan Bahadur Abdul Karim Babukhan: A prominent aristocrat of par excellence

Asif Ali Khan

Hyderabad: In the 1920s after his father’s demise, Khan Bahadur Abdul Karim Babukhan took over the construction business and in later years attained remarkable credentials for his contribution towards the infrastructure and industrial development in the growth of erstwhile “Hyderabad State” during the rule of 7th Asaf Jah, Nizam Of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur.

He established “Hyderabad Construction Company” in the early 1930s under which, many architectural and engineering wonders were constructed under the rule and order of Nizam of Hyderabad as listed under.

Arts College – Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad House – Nizam’s Palace, Delhi.

Gandhi Bhavan – Hyderabad, was his private property, later gifted to the Congress party for its headquarters.

Soan Bridge – Across the River Godavari , Adilabad.

Kadam Dam – Adilabad.

Tungabhadra Dam – Substantial part of it, presently in Karnataka State.

Ramagundam Power Station – First phase, Karimnagar.

A file photo of the Arts College building, which is considered to be the face of Osmania University.

Hyderabad House [Twitter]

Industries attributed and promoted by him

Nizam Sugar Factory – Nizamabad (He held a large portion of shareholding in it).

Sir Silk Mills

Sirpur Paper Mill

Hyderabad Vanaspati

Hyderabad Vegetable Oil Mill

Singerini collieries , etc.

In the year 1930, he was conferred with the title of “Khan Sahib” by British Viceroy “Lord Irwin” on behalf of King George V of England.

In year 1945, he was conferred with the title of “Khan Bahadur” by British Viceroy “Viscount Wavell” on behalf of King George VI of England.

“Khan Bahadur” title holds a higher rank and position and had superseded the earlier one “Khan Sahib”. It’s very rare to confer two titles to the same person.

Both titles were conferred for his recognition towards CIvil/Public services.

He attained high regard and respect, and maintained close relationships with prominent dignitaries, nobles, members of royal families, politicians, and businessmen.

He was appointed as Honorary Special Magistrate, Secunderabad.

He was appointed as Honorary Special Magistrate, Secunderabad.