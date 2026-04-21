Kharge accuses PM Modi of terrorising political parties, misusing govt machinery

Chennai: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, April 21, stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “terrorising” political parties and people by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai alongside AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Kharge initially referred to the Prime Minister as a “terrorist” while criticising the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP.

In in the middle of ‘Model code of conduct ’, the Prime Minister misused government machinery to abuse and malign Opposition parties. pic.twitter.com/dn8o8CopQT — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 21, 2026

However, when pressed by reporters to clarify the context of the remark, the Congress chief stated he meant the Prime Minister was “terrorising” the democratic fabric of the country.

“He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this… he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, malingering opposition parties,” Kharge said.

Reaffirming the strength of the DMK-Congress alliance, both Kharge and Venugopal dismissed reports of a rift between Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, describing them as “like brothers.”

The Congress chief alleged that the Election Commission has become an “extension of the BJP office” and accused the Prime Minister of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the final stages of the election campaign. He further claimed that central agencies like the CBI, ED, and the Income Tax department were being deployed as tools of intimidation against political workers.

Kharge also hit out at the Centre over the Constitution Amendment Bill that sought to facilitate women’s reservation by expanding the Lok Sabha and linking delimitation with it. He accused the Prime Minister of misleading the public by claiming the opposition defeated the Women’s Reservation Bill, noting that it was passed in 2023 with unanimous support.

“If he truly intends to implement it, he can provide 33 per cent reservation to women within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats. Why is he not giving it? He only notified the Women’s Reservation Act 2023 at 3 am on the 16th (of April), which shows his real intentions,” Kharge argued.

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Kharge was referring to the notification issued by the Centre on April 16, 2026, “appointing” the same date for the Women’s Reservation Act (officially ‘Naari Shakthi Adhiniyam 2023) to come into force.

The act itself was notified in the Gazette after presidential assent in September 2023. But it didn’t come into force immediately, as other laws normally do. Section 1(2) of the act provides for the government to “appoint” a future date (through a different notification) from which the act would come into force. The centre appointed April 16 as the date of commencement for the act, under the said provision. Because the government cannot amend an act before it comes into force.

He warned that the government’s plan for delimitation would “punish” progressive states, particularly in South India, for their success in population control. “They intended to deny the democratic rights of South Indian states, North Eastern states, and progressive states. Modi and Shah want to punish these states for their progress,” he said.

Kharge reiterated the alliance’s “key commitments” for the state, including Rs 2,000 monthly assistance for women and senior citizens, Rs 2,500 monthly for families for food security, and a promise to fill all government vacancies within 300 days.

He also criticised the Election Commission, alleging it was acting “like an extension of the BJP office” by failing to take note of what he termed the Prime Minister’s “violation of the model code of conduct”.