Rahul Gandhi claims PM Modi went to Israel complying with Trump’s diktat

Addressing an election rally here, targeting the BJP, Gandhi reiterated his allegation that "PM Modi will jump if Trump asks him to do so".

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th April 2026 5:55 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi

Thoothukudi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel before war broke out in Iran complying with what he was told by United States President Donald Trump.

Addressing an election rally here, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gandhi reiterated his allegation that “PM Modi will jump if Trump asks him to do so”.

Further, he alleged that before the war in Iran, suddenly Modi was told to go to Israel, and he took plane, went there and came back. The reason for such behaviour was simple, “Epstein files and Adani,” he alleged.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th April 2026 5:55 pm IST

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