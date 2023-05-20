Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant suffers severe injury, pic viral

Mumbai: Shooting of the adrenaline-fueled reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is currently happening in the exotic locations of Cape Town, South Africa. Several BTS images capturing intense stunts and captivating moments have sent fans into a frenzy, fueling excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season.

As social media platforms buzzing with discussions and speculation, a pic of contestant Aishwarya Sharma has left fans and viewers deeply concerned. She got injured during one of the stunts.

On Friday night Aishwarya took to her Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie revealing her bruised arm. With a teary-eyed emoji and folded-hands emoji in the caption, she bid her followers “Good night.”

Known for its nail-biting stunts and thrilling acts, KKK pushes contestants to their limits in a series of daredevil challenges. However, this particular incident showcased the inherent risks involved in such high-stakes adventures.

Despite this, Khatron Ke Khiladi has maintained a dedicated fan base due to its captivating stunts and the resilience demonstrated by the contestants.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.