Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Know how much Rohit Shetty is charging

Mumbai: Shooting of the highly anticipated adrenaline-pumping reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is currently in full swing, and fans all over are eagerly awaiting its television premiere. Known for its thrilling stunts and nail-biting challenges, the show has garnered a massive following over the years. However, apart from the jaw-dropping action, one topic that always manages to pique curiosity is the fees of the contestants.

And this time, all eyes are on the esteemed director and host of the show, Rohit Shetty, as fans speculate about his remuneration for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Fee

Rohit Shetty, with his charismatic presence and daredevil persona, has become an inseparable part of the Khatron Ke Khiladi franchise. His ability to push the contestants to their limits while providing an entertaining and thrilling experience has earned him a special place in the hearts of the audience.

While the exact figures have not been officially disclosed, reports suggest that the director’s fee for this season is expected to be quite substantial, considering his indispensable role in the show’s success.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty (Instagram)

Rohit got paid Rs 49 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. For season 10, he charged around Rs 37 lakh per episode. For KKK 12, he reportedly charged over Rs 50L. Considering these figures, we can say that he hikes his fee every year. And for KKK 13, he is likely to get more than what he got for previous season.

As the premiere date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 draws near, fans are buzzing with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the electrifying stunts and captivating challenges that will unfold on their television screens.

