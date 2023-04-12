Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman, Pooja, Venkatesh’s paychecks

Mumbai: Get ready for the most anticipated Bollywood blockbuster of the year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, this Eid! With its recently released trailer, this upcoming action-packed film has taken the internet by storm, leaving fans counting down the days until its April 21, 2023, release.

This film, directed by Farhad Samji, features an ensemble cast of some of India’s most prominent actors. Let’s have a look at the staggering remunerations of the lead stars:

Salman Khan

Salman Khan will be seen not only as the lead actor but also as the producer of this highly anticipated film. According to reports, he demanded Rs 125 crore for his role in the film, a testament to his massive popularity and box-office draw.



Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde, who reportedly charged Rs 6 crore, will be seen playing Salman’s love interest in the film.



Venkatesh Daggubati

Tollywood superstar Venkatesh Daggubati who plays a special character in the film, is set to light up the screen with his presence, and he charged an impressive Rs 6 crore for his role, as per reports.



Ram Charan

The film also includes a cameo appearance by Ram Charan, who reportedly appeared in the song Yentamma and surprisingly he is charging Rs ZERO for his cameo.



Jagapathi Babu

As the villain, Jagapathi Babu adds an extra layer of intrigue to the plot, charging Rs 1.5 crore for his performance.

The plot is based on the 2014 Tamil film Veeram and promises to be an adrenaline-pumping rollercoaster ride from beginning to end. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to be one of the year’s biggest blockbusters, thanks to an impressive cast and an exciting storyline.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to see these stars’ magic come to life on the big screen. This is one film that you will not want to miss!