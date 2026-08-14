Mumbai: Just one more sleep before we fall back into the pit of emotions, heartbreak and those soul-touching melodies that made us feel everything a little too deeply in 2007. Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta are not just songs for a generation of fans, they are memories, emotions and a piece of an era that many never truly moved on from.

And now, after 19 long years, Shivam Pandit is coming back!

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani-starrer Awarapan 2 has arrived on the big screens today on August 14, and the nostalgia surrounding the film is already high. With advance bookings showing a strong response, fans are eagerly waiting to see Emraan return as the character that became a cult favourite.

But while we get ready to relive the Awarapan magic, have you ever wondered how much Emraan Hashmi was paid to play Shivam Pandit in 2007 and how much he is reportedly taking home for the sequel nearly two decades later?

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan salary

The difference is quite staggering.

Emraan Hashmi is reportedly the highest-paid actor in Awarapan 2, earning around Rs 12 crore for reprising his iconic role as Shivam Pandit.

Back in 2007, however, his reported remuneration was nowhere close to that figure. Emraan was reportedly paid around Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore for the original Awarapan.

That means his reported fee has increased several times over the last 19 years, a reflection of both his journey in the industry and the massive cult following the original film developed over time.

More about Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit, with Disha Patani and veteran actress Shabana Azmi also playing pivotal roles.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, the action-romantic drama is scheduled to release worldwide on August 14, 2026, arriving just ahead of the Independence Day weekend.

For fans who grew up listening to Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta on repeat, the sequel is more than just another theatrical release. It is a return to a time, a feeling and a character that many thought they had left behind in 2007.