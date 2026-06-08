Kodandaram seeks 1 yr SIR exercise in Telangana

TJS chief says the voter roll revision should continue for a year to ensure no eligible voter loses voting rights due to a rushed process.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th June 2026 7:46 am IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president and MLC Prof. Kodandaram has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to extend the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state for a year to ensure that no eligible voter loses their franchise.

Addressing a workshop on the SIR process at the TJS state office in Hyderabad on Sunday, Kodandaram expressed concern over the timeline announced by the Election Commission.

SIR scheduled to begin on June 25

The voter roll revision exercise is scheduled to begin on June 25 and, according to the current schedule, is expected to be completed within three months.

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Kodandaram said that in states where similar SIR exercises were conducted in the past, a lack of adequate time resulted in a large number of voters losing their voting rights. He stressed the need for greater awareness and vigilance among citizens to ensure that every eligible voter remains on the electoral rolls.

“No citizen should lose their right to vote. People must remain alert throughout the process,” he said.

The TJS leader also cautioned that voters in Telangana could face difficulties during the revision exercise. He noted that voter mapping in the state has reached only 68 per cent so far, raising concerns about the completeness of the process.

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The workshop was organised to create awareness about the Special Intensive Revision and discuss measures to safeguard the voting rights of citizens during the exercise.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th June 2026 7:46 am IST

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