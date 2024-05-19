KTR ‘glad’ about Hyderabad metro’s multilevel parking project progress

Hyderabad: Former MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, May 19, expressed happiness over the progress of the Hyderabad Metro Rail’s (HMR) multilevel parking project at Nampally.

“Had initiated a pilot MLCP (Multilevel Car Parking) project in a PPP mode near Nampally Metro Station back in 2016/17. Despite some teething problems and a bit of time delay, glad it’s finally shaped up well Hope the Congress Govt will take this forward and add many more of these at crucial junctions, Metro stations and commercial centres as we had planned,” he said in a post on X.

As per the latest reports, the innovative 15-story automated multi-level car parking facility featuring the pioneering German Palis parking system, a first in India, is close to being finished.

The multilevel parking project

The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) is constructing a multi-level parking complex near the Nampally metro station on a half-acre plot of HMR land.

The complex will have 10 parking floors and 5 commercial floors, with a total built-up area of approximately 144,400 square feet.

Out of this total area, 68% is allocated for parking, which can accommodate around 250 four-wheelers and 200 two-wheelers.

The 32% of the multi-level parking complex is designated for commercial purposes, including shops and a two-screen movie theatre.

Bhari Infra Pvt Ltd has constructed this advanced facility at an estimated cost of around Rs 80 crore, with a concession period of 50 years under a public-private partnership agreement.

Advanced technology

The new multi-level car parking (MLP) complex near Nampally Metro station in Hyderabad uses advanced automated parking technology.

On the ground floor, there are four terminals with turntables where drivers can simply leave their vehicles.

When entering the MLP, drivers are given a smart card, while regular users receive permanent RFID cards. They are directed to an assigned terminal, and by swiping the card, the gate opens, allowing them to conveniently park on the turntable.

Unlike some other automated parking facilities in Delhi and Mumbai where drivers struggle to fit their vehicles on limited turntable space, the turntables in this MLP are large enough to accommodate any type of car.

The computerized parking system automatically classifies each vehicle as either an SUV or a sedan based on its dimensions. A transporter shuttle then takes the car through a lift to its allocated spot on one of the designated parking floors.

To retrieve their vehicle, drivers pay the fee and show their ticket to the card reader. The transporter shuttle then brings the car back automatically, always delivering it in a way that requires no reversing to drive out. The entire parking process takes less than a minute, and retrieval takes just two minutes.