Hyderabad: HMR’s multi level parking complex nearly complete

Hyderabad Metro Rail’s (HMR) multi-level parking (MLP) complex, which utilizes the German Palis parking system, is nearly finished.

The MLP complex is situated near Nampally metro station and is constructed on a half-an-acre plot of HMR land. It comprises 10 parking floors and five commercial floors, with a total built-up area of approximately 1,44,400 sq.ft.

Out of this, 68% is allocated for parking 250 four-wheelers and 200 two-wheelers, while the remaining 32% is utilized for commercial purposes such as shops and a two-screen movie theater.

The MLP complex was developed by Bhari Infra Pvt Ltd at a cost of around ₹80 crore, with a 50-year concession period under a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement.

The complex employs cutting-edge automated parking technology, with four ‘In or Out’ (I/O) terminals on the ground floor.When a vehicle enters the MLP, the driver will receive a smart card, and regular users will be given permanent RFID cards.

The driver can then leave the car on the turn table of the designated I/O terminal. The computerized parking system will automatically categorize the vehicle based on its dimensions and park it on the appropriate floor using a transporter-shuttle.

To retrieve the vehicle, the driver pays the parking fee and presents the parking ticket to the card reader. The transporter-shuttle will then automatically return the car, ensuring that it is delivered in a manner that does not require reversal for driving out.

The parking time is less than a minute, and the retrieval process takes only two minutes.HMR Managing Director N. V. S. Reddy has urged the developers, Hari Kishen Reddy and Bhavana Reddy, to expedite the completion of the finishing works and initiate trial runs by the following month.