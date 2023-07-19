KTR inaugurates startup aimed at fostering student entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao launched FoundersLab, a startup company dedicated to students, with the aim of nurturing them into aspiring entrepreneurs.

The inauguration took place at the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited office on Wednesday.

KTR highlighted the abundance of opportunities for budding entrepreneurs in the state by giving examples of T-Hub, WE Hub, T-Works, RICH, and Agri Hub.

CEO and founder of FoundersLab Sakuntala Kasaragadda emphasized the potential of connecting diverse fields like pharma, agriculture, management, and engineering to unearth impactful innovations for society.

“With the collaborative efforts of educational institutions and the government, FoundersLab will extend comprehensive support and necessary services to help students become the best entrepreneurs they can be,” she said.

FoundersLab will operate across the country, collaborating with educational institutions, universities, and engineering colleges.