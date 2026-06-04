KTR lets guard down, enjoys chai by the Charminar

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao let his guard down on Thursday, June 4, as he visited the Charminar and had chai at the Nimarah Cafe and Bakery surrounded by people.

He took to X and said a trip to Old City is incomplete without having Irani chai. “I visited the famous Nimrah Cafe next to Charminar and enjoyed the delicious Osmania Biscuits and Irani Chai here,” he said.

What’s a visit to Hyderabad’s old city without some Irani chai ☕️



Visited Nimrah Cafe and Bakery, a famous eatery right next to Charminar to experience the delicious Osmania biscuits and Chai



Was given a warm welcome by the enterprising owner Aslam Bin Abood. Thanked him and… pic.twitter.com/wVghQgCVLd — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 4, 2026

The Sircilla MLA was warmly greeted by the people at the cafe. He thanked the owner, Aslam bin Abud, and the staff for their hospitality. The former minister’s presence at the cafe created a buzz at the Chaminar and its surrounding areas.

The owners presented KTR with a memento of Chaminar.