KTR lets guard down, enjoys chai by the Charminar

KTR said a trip to Old City is incomplete without having Irani Chai

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th June 2026 3:51 pm IST
KTR enjoys tea and biscuits at the Nimarah Cafe in Hyderabad
KTR enjoys tea and biscuits at the Nimarah Cafe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao let his guard down on Thursday, June 4, as he visited the Charminar and had chai at the Nimarah Cafe and Bakery surrounded by people.

He took to X and said a trip to Old City is incomplete without having Irani chai. “I visited the famous Nimrah Cafe next to Charminar and enjoyed the delicious Osmania Biscuits and Irani Chai here,” he said.

The Sircilla MLA was warmly greeted by the people at the cafe. He thanked the owner, Aslam bin Abud, and the staff for their hospitality. The former minister’s presence at the cafe created a buzz at the Chaminar and its surrounding areas.

Subhan Bakery

The owners presented KTR with a memento of Chaminar.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th June 2026 3:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button