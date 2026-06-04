KTR visits ex-MP Balka Suman in jail, slams Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithu (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday, June 4, met former MLA Balka Suman at Chanchalguda jail and accused the Telangana government of selective action against Opposition leaders, saying he would write to Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy over an alleged coal scam in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, KTR demanded to know why no action had been taken against Congress leaders Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and Anirudh Reddy, whom he accused of threatening to kill BRS leaders.

“Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and Anirudh Reddy threatened to kill our leader by pouring petrol. No action was taken against them, but Balka Suman was sent to jail,” he said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday, June 4, met former MLA Balaka Suman at the Chanchalguda jail.



KTR criticised the Telangana government for not taking action against Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and Anirudh Reddy, who allegedly threatened BRS… pic.twitter.com/cHm0SE6Dft — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 4, 2026

Suman was arrested on May 30 for alleged inflammatory remarks made at a BRS meeting at Telangana Bhavan, where he purportedly called on party cadre to sabotage railway networks, set the Singareni Bhavan on fire and conspire against the government. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody the following day.

Also Read Former BRS MLA Balaka Suman arrested in Hyderabad

Case transferred to Banjara Hills

The sedition-related case against Suman was transferred from Nampally Police Station to Banjara Hills Police Station on Wednesday, June 3.

The first information report (FIR), originally registered on May 26, invokes provisions relating to mischief by fire or explosives, criminal intimidation, statements conducing to public mischief, abetment and criminal conspiracy, along with Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.