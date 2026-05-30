Former BRS MLA Balaka Suman arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Balaka Suman was on Saturday, May 30, arrested in Hyderabad in connection with his call for militant protests and attacks on government property.

Suman was arrested from the Telangana Bhavan after he booked following a complaint by Khairatabad District Congress Committee President Montha Rohit Mudiraj, who submitted a video to the police.

The video purportedly showed Suman delivering a speech at the Telangana Bhavan on May 26, in which he allegedly called for military style protest against the Congress government.

Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Balaka Suman was on Saturday, May 30, arrested in Hyderabad in connection with his call for militant protests and attacks on government property.



Suman was arrested from the Telangana Bhavan after he booked following a complaint by… pic.twitter.com/W97aZu2mC5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 30, 2026

According to the police, Suman made the remarks that incited violence and instigated BRS leaders present at the meeting with the intention to disturb law and order in the state.

Suman was booked under sections 326 (g) (offence of mischief by fire or explosive substances), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief), 55 (abetting an offence) and 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy) and Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (using fire or explosive substances to cause damage to public property).

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What did Suman say?

According to reports, while addressing a meeting at the Telangana Bhavan, the former Chennur MLA claimed that farmers and workers were not coming forward to stage protests at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). He issued a call for BRS leaders themselves to spearhead a “militant-style” agitation.

He urged BRS leaders to resort to clashes on the streets, if necessary, and to vandalise Singareni offices and assets.