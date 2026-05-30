SC defers hearing on Azharuddin, Kodandaram MLC nominations to July 22

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to grant immediate relief in a petition seeking the submission of files and government orders related to the nomination of Professor Kodandaram and former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin to the Telangana Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota.

Plea for urgent directions rejected

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta rejected a plea by BRS leader Kurra Satyanarayana seeking urgent directions to place before the court the note files and orders that led to the nominations. The bench deferred hearing on the interlocutory application (IA) filed by Satyanarayana to July 22.

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During the hearing, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the Telangana Cabinet had recently recommended one old name and one new name to the Governor for nomination to the Legislative Council, and that the Governor had approved the recommendations.

He urged the court to direct the authorities to place on record the reasons and circumstances that led to the fresh recommendations being sent to the Governor.

However, Justice Vikram Nath was not inclined to accept the contention, observing that the matter fell within the scope of executive discretion.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appearing in the matter, submitted that the Governor had acted in accordance with the directions previously issued by the Supreme Court.

Notices to be issued to respondents

The bench stated that notices would be issued to the respondents on the interlocutory application filed by Kurra Satyanarayana.

Counsel appearing for Mohammed Azharuddin informed the court that an impleadment application had been filed and requested that it be taken on record. The bench said the application would be considered at a later stage and that all concerned parties would be heard during the subsequent proceedings.

The court thereafter adjourned the matter for further hearing on July 22.

The case pertains to the nominations of Professor Kodandaram and Mohammed Azharuddin to the Telangana Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota, a process that has been challenged by the petitioner.