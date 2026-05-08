Telangana HC declines to interfere in Azharuddin, Kodandaram MLC appointments

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, May 7, made it clear that it cannot intervene in the appointment of Professor M Kodandaram Reddy (Kodandaram) and former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin as MLCs under the Governor’s quota.

The court observed that any objections regarding the appointments should be raised before the Supreme Court of India, where a related matter is already pending.

Petition challenges appointments

The remarks came while hearing a petition filed by Hyderabad resident Syed Haider challenging GO No. 71 issued by the Telangana government on April 26, appointing Kodandaram and Azharuddin as Members of the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota.

Also Read Petition in Telangana HC challenges Azharuddin, Kodandaram MLC nominations

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka heard the matter. Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, counsel contended that the government order mentioned that the appointments would be subject to the outcome of a pending Supreme Court case, but deliberately did not specify the Special Leave Petition (SLP) number.

The petitioner alleged that the government knowingly avoided clarity despite being aware of the pending litigation related to the appointments.

During the hearing, Justice Bheemapaka observed that GO 71 itself clearly stated that the appointments were subject to the final verdict in the MLC appointment case pending before the Supreme Court.

The judge noted that since the issue was already under consideration before the apex court, the High Court did not have the authority to interfere at this stage.

Approach SC: HC to petitioner

The court advised the petitioner to approach the Supreme Court if there were any objections to the appointments and subsequently closed the petition.