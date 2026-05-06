Petition in Telangana HC challenges Azharuddin, Kodandaram MLC nominations

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the appointment of Professor M Kodandaram Reddy and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor’s quota.

Hyderabad-based petitioner Syed Haider filed the plea against government order (GO) 71 issued by the state government on April 26, appointing Kodandaram and Azharuddin as MLCs.

The petitioner argued that the nominees do not possess the qualifications prescribed under the Constitution for nomination through the Governor’s quota.

According to the petition, only individuals who have rendered distinguished service in fields such as literature, science, arts, cooperative movement, or social service are eligible for nomination under the Governor’s quota.

The petitioner alleged that the state government made the appointments unilaterally without properly examining the qualifications of the candidates.

The plea further contended that such appointments have turned into political nominations rather than merit-based selections envisioned under the Constitution.

The petitioner requested the High Court to issue interim orders staying the implementation of GO 71.

The petition named the Central and State governments, along with Kodandaram and Azharuddin, as respondents in the case.