Petition in Telangana HC challenges Azharuddin, Kodandaram MLC nominations

A petition in the Telangana High Court alleges Kodandaram and Azharuddin do not meet constitutional criteria for Governor’s quota MLC nominations.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th May 2026 8:14 am IST|   Updated: 6th May 2026 8:57 am IST
Telangana Governor endorses Azharuddin and Prof Kodandaram's nominations as Members of Legislative Counci.
Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin (left) Professor M Kodandaram (right)

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the appointment of Professor M Kodandaram Reddy and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor’s quota.

Hyderabad-based petitioner Syed Haider filed the plea against government order (GO) 71 issued by the state government on April 26, appointing Kodandaram and Azharuddin as MLCs.

The petitioner argued that the nominees do not possess the qualifications prescribed under the Constitution for nomination through the Governor’s quota.

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According to the petition, only individuals who have rendered distinguished service in fields such as literature, science, arts, cooperative movement, or social service are eligible for nomination under the Governor’s quota.

The petitioner alleged that the state government made the appointments unilaterally without properly examining the qualifications of the candidates.

The plea further contended that such appointments have turned into political nominations rather than merit-based selections envisioned under the Constitution.

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The petitioner requested the High Court to issue interim orders staying the implementation of GO 71.

The petition named the Central and State governments, along with Kodandaram and Azharuddin, as respondents in the case.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th May 2026 8:14 am IST|   Updated: 6th May 2026 8:57 am IST

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