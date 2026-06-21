KTR offers support to kin of Hyderabad student missing in Finland

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday, June 21, expressed deep shock over a missing BTech student from ​​Hyderabad in Finland and offered his support.

Eighteen-year-old Manideep Reddy, who was pursuing a bachelor’s programme in Software and Systems Engineering at Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT University) in Finland, has been missing since May 5.

“A common family sends their children abroad for higher education with high hopes, but the child goes missing the next day, leaving the family in a state of immense pain. It is unfortunate that the aggrieved parents had to approach the High Court for justice because the local police ignored their complaint. We welcome the High Court’s notice to the Central Government, the Indian Embassy in Finland, and the Telangana Police in this regard.” KTR said.

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Reddy spoke to his mother on May 4 and was last seen at a mall the next day. The parents said Manideep’s roommates and friends in Finland were unable to provide any information about his whereabouts, and that the university administration had also not provided any concrete details despite repeated contact. With no word from their son for over a month and a half, the family approached the Telangana High Court seeking urgent intervention.

KTR urged the Telangana Police and the state government to exert pressure on the Ministry of External Affairs to consider the case as a matter of utmost priority.