KTR questions increasing raids by central agencies, taunts BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday questioned the increasing raids on the opposition by central agencies.

KTR also taunted the BJP leaders, asking the Centre whether they were related to Satya Harishchandra. The minister took to twitter and posed a question to the BJP led Centre, “How many ED, IT & CBI raids on BJP leaders or their kith & kin in last 8 years? Kya Sab Ke Sab BJP waale Satya Harischandra Ke rishthedaar hain? #JustAsking” read the post.

Over the past few months there have been an increased number of raids against opposition members by the central agencies.

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain sent to ED custody

A court here on Tuesday sent Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till June 9, in connection with a money laundering case.

Jain was produced before Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel in the ED’s case, in which he was arrested on Monday evening.

The ED had attached the properties of Jain’s relatives’ worth Rs 4.81 crore in April this year. “Immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to different firms owned by Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain, the relatives of Jain were attached. Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd were the firms against which action was taken,” a source said.

With agency inputs.