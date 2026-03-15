KTR should undergo drug test too: TPCC chief after ex-BRS MLA tests positive

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud has challenged Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao to undergo a drug test, following the arrest of former BRS MLA Rohith Reddy during a drug party at his farmhouse in Moinabad, on Saturday, March 14.

Speaking to media persons, Mahesh Kumar said that the “entire batch” is suspected to be addicted to drugs. “Tomorrow we are going to have our Assembly session. In the Assembly, you and all people have the test. I will call doctors to the Assembly, let’s prove innocence.”

He alleged that the previous BRS government allowed the drug problem to grow during its decade-long rule in Telangana. “This is a very sensitive and heinous crime. For the last 10 years of BRS rule, drugs were flown like anything. Most of the young people got habituated to drugs; there were doubts about even KTR.”

“The then PCC president and now CM, Revanth Reddy, challenged KTR to a test, but he did not come. Now the whole KTR batch is habituated to drugs. We have serious doubts; I demand that KTR come for a test. Tomorrow we are going to have our Assembly session. In Assembly, let’s all have test. We are going to prove our innocence,” Goud said.

Six persons, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, tested positive for drugs following a police raid at a farmhouse in Moinabad in Rangareddy district. The raid was carried out by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team on Saturday after receiving information about a party being held at the farmhouse without permission.

Superintendent of Police, EAGLE team, R Giridhar, said the police had taken 11 people into custody. Five individuals initially tested positive on the on-site urine test. Later, as per procedure, a blood sample was taken in the morning at a government hospital, and six people tested positive for the drug test. Those who tested positive are Rohith Reddy, P Mahesh Kumar, Ritesh, Namit, Kaushal and Arjun.

“All of them will be produced before the magistrate for further legal action,” said R Giridhar.

The official said that one person had fired on noticing the police. “When we went inside, the man had raised his hand and held a gun. We seized the weapon,” the official added.