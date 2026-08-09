KTR’s temple visit shows power of Bhagyalakshmi, says Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday, August 9, took a swipe at KTR for visiting the Bhagyalakshmi temple, saying the deity had finally bestowed “wisdom” upon him. This was obviously Sanjay’s response to KTR’s earlier remarks mocking his temple visits.

It was during the GHMC elections that KTR had ridiculed Sanjay’s visit to the temple.

Speaking at the Bonalu celebrations of the Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Mahankali temple in the Old City, Sanjay said KTR’s visit to the temple showed the “immense power” of Bhagyalakshmi Mata.

Sanjay sought to question the funds allocated for the Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple. While the festival attracted over a lakh devotees, Sanjay said, the government had set aside only Rs 5.5 lakh for the temple’s Bonalu celebrations.

“How can such a small amount be sufficient for a temple visited by over one lakh devotees?” he asked, according to DC. At the same time, he pointed out, the government had allocated Rs 33 crore for Ramzan-related programmes and only Rs 20 crore for Bonalu celebrations, though the state’s 80 per cent population was Hindu.

Questions fund allocation by BRS too

Accusing the then CM, KCR, of deceiving the Hindu community, Sanjay claimed that the previous BRS government had promised Rs 20 crore for the development of the Lal Darwaza Ujjaini Mahankali temple but failed to fulfil it.

He said the BJP would organise Bonalu celebrations in the Old City on a grand scale if it came to power and that the Bhagyalakshmi temple would be developed on the lines of the Golden Temple.