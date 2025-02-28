Kumbh Mela: A spiritual journey from across India

Hyderabad: One of the world’s biggest religious spectacles “Maha Kumbh Mela” in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh closed on Maha Shivaratri on Wednesday.

The star-studded religious gathering attracted crores of devotees from across India, the globe and proved to be one of the largest religious gatherings of the century.

The next Kumbh Mela will be at Nashik in Maharashtra in 2027 and Purna Kumbh at Haridwar in Uttarakhand in 2033.

Notwithstanding some tragic incidents, lakhs of devout especially from Southern states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka visited the 45-day Kumbh Mela by cars, trains, buses and flights and ensured they had a holy dip in the famed Triveni Sangam, a confluence of three rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

In fact, according to those who took a dip in the holy rivers, Telugu came in large numbers by various modes of transport, especially by road to Prayagraj. There were a good number of IT employees, who drove on weekends.

Telugus take a dip

“We travelled nearly 1100 km from Hyderabad, halted 4 km from the venue, Prayagraj, and took bike rides. It was a painstaking journey. It took two to three hours to travel a distance of one km. Bikes were the best mode of transport while boat rides cost us Rs 600 to Rs 800 per head. Prices vary depending on rush. But it was worth the trouble. It was a feat to be remembered for ages,” says Chandrasekhar Patel, IT professional from Hyderabad.

Adds Harish Setty, another IT professional: “There was no way to go by car to the river, hence opted for bikes, which was the best mode of transport. Bikes charged Rs 100 to Rs 200, autos Rs 200 per head. It gave locals with bikes a good business option. The rush was unprecedented. You see people, men, women, children, old people walking with their baggage or hitchhiking on bikes to Triveni Sangam.”

While the majority of men, women, and children had a holy dip, some who could not make it sent their photos to get a holy dip!

Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a sacred pilgrimage that is celebrated four times over 12 years, stands as a unique embodiment of such power.

Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest gathering, draws lakhs of pilgrims who bathe in sacred rivers seeking to purify themselves from sins and attain spiritual liberation. This episode of Mela at Prayagraj in UP began on January 13 and came close on February 26.

Kalpavas

Kalpavas, a period of fasting and spiritual discipline, holds deep significance during Maha Kumbh. This year, over 10 lakh devotees observed Kalpavas at the Triveni Sangam, concluding on Magh Purnima, with a final holy dip, pujan, and daan. As per tradition, Kalpvasis perform Satyanarayana Katha, Havan Puja, and offer donations to their Tirthpurohits. The barley sown at the start of Kalpavas is immersed in the Ganga, and the Tulsi plant is taken home as a divine blessing. The twelve-year Kalpavas cycle culminates in Maha Kumbh, followed by a community feast in their villages.

Huge revenues, employment

Government spent Rs 7,500 crore—UP State Rs 5,400 crore and Centre Rs 2100 crore. It is estimated the Mela may generate Rs 2 to 4 lakh crore in revenues, benefitting all sections of traders.

Spiritual journey to four places

Kumbh devotees not only engage in a series of spiritual rituals but also embark on an odyssey that transcends physical, cultural and even spiritual boundaries.

The sacred Kumbh Melas rotates between four holy places of Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), Nashik (Maharashtra) and Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh). The towns are located at the holy rivers from the Ganga (Ganges) to the Shipra, the Godavari and the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati in Prayagraj.

Jam-packed airport

For a change, Prayagraj airport, which used to handle modest air traffic and passenger footfall, had to cope up with un-reconnected VVIP aircraft and movements. The airport is currently operating an average of about 40 non-scheduled charters and private jets daily for the rich and famous, with figures touching 70 such flights on weekends. It is over and above the average 148 scheduled commercial passenger aircraft.

The latest such record was posted on February 21 when 24,512 passengers arrived at and departed from the airport by 236 flights on a single day, the official said. During normal times, the airport operates some 20 scheduled flights in and out, carrying less than a thousand passengers, he said.