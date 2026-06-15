Vicky Kaushal’s co-star Sanchita Ugale, 22, found dead at home

Mumbai: Television actress Sanchita Ugale, best known for her roles in Kumkum Bhagya, Wagle Ki Duniya and her appearance in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, died by suicide on Sunday, June 14. She was 22.

According to reports by NDTV and News18, Sanchita was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara East, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Police officials said the incident took place at her home in Sai Santoshi Building in Aachole Village.

“We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) No. 58/2026 and initiated an investigation into the case. So far, no individual has been named in the complaint filed by her father, and no FIR has been registered against anyone. We are continuing our investigation into the matterm,” a police official was quoted saying in News 18 report.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station reportedly said that Sanchita had allegedly locked herself inside her bedroom and died by hanging between 7 pm and 7.30 pm using a saree. Family members and local residents rushed her to Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Following the incident, police officials visited the spot and carried out the necessary formalities. An inquest report was prepared before the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

More about Sanchita Ugale

Sanchita had been steadily making a mark in the entertainment industry through television, films and OTT projects. She gained recognition for playing Diya Tandon in Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya. She also portrayed Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya and later played the lead role of Sukoon opposite Sorab Bedi in Dangal TV’s Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi.

Apart from television, the actress appeared in films and digital projects. She essayed the younger version of Tara Rani in Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava and was also part of Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.