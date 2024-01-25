Kuwait: 9 Indian workers repatriated for celebrating Ram Temple inauguration

Expatriates expressed happiness by distributing sweets at their workplace.

Kuwait: Indian workers sacked, repatriated for celebrating Ram Temple inauguaration
At least nine Indian workers in Kuwait were sacked from their jobs after celebrating the inauguration of Ram Temple at the site of the demolished Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (UP), local media reported.

This comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Temple after “pran pratishtha” or consecration ceremony on Monday, January 22.

According to Kerala daily Madhyamam, the expatriates from two different companies in Kuwait expressed happiness by distributing sweets at their workplace on Tuesday, January 23.

The employers took action against them, and they were reportedly repatriated.

