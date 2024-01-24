Hyderabadi techie wins Rs 8 crore in Dubai Duty Free draw

George is the 223rd Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th January 2024 8:25 pm IST
Hyderabadi man in Saudi Arabia wins Rs 8 crore in Dubai Duty Free draw
Dubai Duty Free officials announced the new millionaires at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: DDF

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old Saudi Arabia-based Hyderabadi man won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,30,85,150) on Wednesday, January 24, in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The winner, Edward George, became a one million dollar winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 448 with ticket number 2270, which he purchased online on Thursday, January 11.

Also Read
UAE golden visa: Dubai scraps minimum down payment for property investors

George, who works as a system administrator for an IT company, has been living in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh for 26 years. “Very big thanks to Dubai Duty Free. I have waited for too long, but never lose hope; finally, this is it!” he told organizers.

MS Education Academy

When asked about his initial plan with his win, he said, “I will keep it for my son’s education. I would like to send him abroad to study.”

He is the 223rd Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Also Read
UAE: Who is eligible for exemption from Emirates ID fines?

Other winner

Saiyd Ahmad Safdar Ali, a 61-year-old Afghanistan national, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Opalith White) car with ticket number 0064 in the Finest Surprise Series 1866, which he purchased on 2nd January on his way to Kabul.

Ali, who works as a auto spare parts business in Sharjah, has been participating in the draw from the past 10 years.

“I’m very very happy with this win.  Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th January 2024 8:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button