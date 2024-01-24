Hyderabadi techie wins Rs 8 crore in Dubai Duty Free draw

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old Saudi Arabia-based Hyderabadi man won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,30,85,150) on Wednesday, January 24, in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner, Edward George, became a one million dollar winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 448 with ticket number 2270, which he purchased online on Thursday, January 11.

Also Read UAE golden visa: Dubai scraps minimum down payment for property investors

George, who works as a system administrator for an IT company, has been living in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh for 26 years. “Very big thanks to Dubai Duty Free. I have waited for too long, but never lose hope; finally, this is it!” he told organizers.

When asked about his initial plan with his win, he said, “I will keep it for my son’s education. I would like to send him abroad to study.”

He is the 223rd Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Other winner

Saiyd Ahmad Safdar Ali, a 61-year-old Afghanistan national, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Opalith White) car with ticket number 0064 in the Finest Surprise Series 1866, which he purchased on 2nd January on his way to Kabul.

Ali, who works as a auto spare parts business in Sharjah, has been participating in the draw from the past 10 years.

“I’m very very happy with this win. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”