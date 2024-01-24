UAE: Who is eligible for exemption from Emirates ID fines?

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has revealed three categories that are exempt from fines for late renewal of the Emirates ID card.

The Emirates ID card is mandatory for United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents, proving identity and residency details, and failing to renew within 30 days can result in fines of up to Dirhams 1,000 (Rs 22,636).

Taking to X, the ICP outlines categories for exemptions and provides instructions on how to apply.

Categories exempted

Individuals who have not been in the UAE for three months and whose ID card expired after they departed the country.

Individuals with expired identity cards, deported by court or administrative decisions, or seized passports pending cases can be proven by a letter or receipt from the authorities.

The individual for whom no ID Card was issued for the period before obtaining Emirati citizenship and getting the family book.

Here’s how to apply for the service of exemption

Applying for the Emirates ID late renewal fee exemption is free of cost.

To initiate the exemption request process, individuals must submit a request for ID card renewal through approved printing offices, the authority’s website, or a smart application.

The fees payable on the UAE ID Card, including the delay penalty to be paid, are shown to the customer.

Upload the required documents for getting the service and follow up on the application.