Has UAE stopped issuing work visas to Indians? Here’s the truth

Abu Dhabi: There have been reports going around that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has temporarily stopped issuing work visas for Indians because a number of companies in UAE are having trouble getting work visas for prospective employees from certain South Asian countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In recent days, when companies are trying to apply for an Indian visa, a message that pops up says, “Please achieve demographic diversity while employees hiring”.

Clarification from authorities

As per a report by Khaleej Times, visa authorities and agents have dismissed such claims, stating that the issue lies in promoting employment diversity, rather than focusing solely on specific countries.

According to authorities, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MoHRE) has mandated companies to allocate 20 percent of visa quotas to diverse nationalities to foster workplace diversity.

It has also stated that companies can hire individuals from any nationality once they achieve a 20 percent diversity rate.

The MoHRE recommends companies hire employees from diverse nationalities to meet diversity requirements, stating this practice applies universally and is not specific to any particular nationality.

Who is excluded?

This does not apply to

Freezone companies

Domestic workers

Investors

Partner visa

The UAE is home to over 3.89 million Indian expats, constituting over 37.96 percent of the country’s total population.