Kuwait: Shop shutdown for selling objects with Jewish symbols

Kuwait: Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce has ordered the closure of a shop allegedly selling items with Jewish symbols in the Salmiya region, which is a violation of public order.

The ministry has released a statement saying that the owner has been penalised and legal proceedings against the offender. It is to be noted that there are about 20 Jews in Kuwait, all associated with the US naval base in the country.

Also Read Heavy gunfire rocks Iraq’s Green Zone amid violent protests

In 2021, the country’s parliament passed a law allowing the imprisonment of anyone who deals with Israel. The law prohibits Kuwaiti nationals and expats from visiting Israel or establishing connections with the country.

Kuwaiti government has been clear on its pro-Palestine stand, refusing to establish relations with Israel, reported, Gulf News.