Laal Singh Chaddha makers blame Aamir Khan for film’s failure

Mumbai: 2022’s most anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles finally released on August 11. The film was touted to be one of the biggest Hindi films of the year and makers were convinced of its success despite facing competition. However, the film has failed to impress the audience and, even after 3 weekends, could not redeem itself.

While, Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha makers is yet to break their silence on the film’s dismal response, rumors are rife that the film’s producers Viacom 18 Studios are miffed with the superstar and are blaming him for its failure.

Reportedly, Viacom 18 bankrolled Rs. 180 crores for the film and also played a huge role in acquiring the remake rights of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Furthermore, the film was shot in partnership with Viacom 18 and Aamir Khan’s production company. However, Aamir Khan reportedly sidelined the partnership when it came to Laal Singh Chaddha’s marketing.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan did not inform or consult with Viacom 18 before taking any decisions of marketing or promotion.

A source revealed, “Laal Singh Chaddha was to be developed in partnership between Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions (AKP). However, once the film came to the marketing and promotions stage, all decisions pertaining to the film were taken by Aamir and his marketing team, which is how Aamir Khan usually works. So much so that Viacom 18 Studios, including their marketing and management team, were not even aware of what was happening on the promotions front.”

“Viacom 18 Studios had quite literally no say in the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha forget the creativity and the production part. For instance, Aamir decided to feature in the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the details of which were given to Viacom 18 at the last moment. Even his appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7, was planned and executed by Aamir, and his team. Viacom 18 Studios were left as mute spectators to their Rs. 180 cr. investment,” the source further added.

The report further suggests that Aamir Khan’s decision making has negatively affected Viacom 18’s reputation as a film studio.