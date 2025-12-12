‘Lagging behind Owaisi’: PM Modi unhappy with Telangana BJP MPs

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly expressed displeasure with the way the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is functioning in Telangana, particularly its “sluggish performance on social media” compared to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

During an informal breakfast meeting on Thursday morning, December 11, with MPs from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands held at Parliament House, Modi reviewed the prevailing political situation in these regions and guided party members on how they should conduct themselves both inside and outside Parliament.

Reports said he spent nearly half an hour interacting with the MPs.

On Telangana

Focusing on Telangana, Modi is said to have expressed concern that the BJP is falling behind Owaisi’s party in online influence and outreach.

According to a report by Eenadu, Modi reprimanded MPs “for not fulfilling their role as a strong opposition force in the state.”

The PM is said to have questioned why the party had not yet built a robust digital and communication team to effectively counter both the ruling party and other opposition groups.

Modi is said to have expressed disappointment that the organisation had not capitalised on the state’s political opportunities, “despite the potential for the BJP to grow in Telangana.”

PM’s advice to Telugu MPs

The Prime Minister also advised MPs from the Telugu-speaking states to remain more active in national issues and to frequently visit various states to communicate the central government’s developmental initiatives and policies to the public.

Mahbubnagar MP Dk Aruna said in a statement that Modi directed BJP parliamentarians to collectively take the party’s message to the people and strengthen its grassroots presence in Telangana.