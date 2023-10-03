‘Lahore 1947’: Aamir Khan’s NEW movie officially announced

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd October 2023 3:57 pm IST
'Lahore 1947': Aamir Khan's NEW movie officially announced

Mumbai: Director Rajkumar Santoshi has joined hands with actors Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol for the upcoming film ‘Lahore 1947’.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The upcoming film ‘Lahore, 1947’ is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, and boasts one of the most prominent creative names of the century. 

This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions’ (AKP) 17th production under their banner. 

MS Education Academy

Aamir Khan Productions took to X, formerly Twitter, to make the announcement. 

The statement read: “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947.” 

“We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings.”

Aamir is producing the film under Aamir Khan Productions, while Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project. Leading the film as the main actor will be Sunny Deol. 

 Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of “Ghayal,” “Damini,” and “Ghatak.” 

‘Lahore, 1947’  also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd October 2023 3:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button