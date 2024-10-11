‘Lakeman of India’ to lead restoration of lakes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ‘Lakeman of India’ to help revitalized Sunnam Cheruvu, Appa Cheruvu, Errakunta in Pragathinagar, and Kukatpally Lake. These lakes, suffering from pollution and encroachment due to rapid urbanization, will undergo a rejuvenation process led by the Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA).

Anand Malligavad, known as the Lakeman of India and famed for successfully restoring over 30 lakes in Bengaluru, has been invited by HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath to bring his expertise to Hyderabad. His low-cost and community-driven methods have transformed polluted water bodies into clean, sustainable lakes.

HYDRA recently launched a demolition drive to remove illegal structures in lake catchment areas within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The restoration will begin with clearing debris and studying Malligavad’s techniques used in Bengaluru.

In a recent video conference, Malligavad shared his strategies, focusing on waste removal, water filtration, and community involvement. He highlighted how lakes contaminated with sewage were transformed into healthy ecosystems. The agency plans to adopt these methods, including planting vegetation along sewage drains to filter water before it enters the lakes.

HYDRA is hopeful that these efforts will restore Hyderabad’s lakes and ensure their sustainability for future generations, improving the city’s water management and environment.