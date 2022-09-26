Lavish outdoor spaces of Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad homes

Hyderabad: In today’s era, the craze for celebrities among their fans and movie buffs is just on another level. And, if there’s one thing that fans have always been curious about, apart from movies, is their luxurious life which includes their homes, cars, lavish wardrobes and much more. Tollywood celebrities are no exception who have made their homes with beautiful spaces that make them worth every penny.

In this write-up, let’s have a look the beautiful outdoor spaces of the multi-crore homes of two hot superstars of south — Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun, one of the highest paid stars down south, has managed to earn enough money that he can afford to splurge on whatever he likes. One of his prized possessions is his expansive home located in plush area of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The lavish abode costs around Rs 100cr and every corner of it super posh and aesthetic. And speaking about his exterior space, it’s all things green! Have a look below.

His another property ‘Blessing’ that is spread across a two-acre land is an 8,000-square feet unique box-shaped home. The first look at the home will give you a sense of peace because of its minimalistic aesthetic and the lush greenery surrounding it.

Mahesh Babu, along with his wife and kids live in a extravagant house in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. Not just one, reportedly, the actor owns two houses in the same area worth Rs 28 crores. The green outdoor space with wooden floors of his palatial home is something you should check out right now if are planning to revamp your exterior corners.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his next with SS Rajamouli. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, has Pushpa 2 in his kitty which is set to go on floors soon.