Lawrence Bishnoi aide deported from Canada, arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh: A close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was taken into custody at the IGI Airport in Delhi after being deported from Canada, Punjab Police said on Tuesday.

The arrest of Karamveer Singh by Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) is being seen as a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime. “Karamveer Singh had provided logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi in the #USA. He was wanted in FIR registered at PS (police station) State Crime, SAS Nagar, under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Passport Act. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was initiated by AGTF Punjab on 03.09.2026,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Crackdown on Transnational Gangster Network: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Close Associate Deported from Canada



In a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime, Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) has taken Karamveer Singh, a close associate of Gangster Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/wZ8zIfhEFK — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 15, 2026

Anmol Bishnoi is Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother.

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Karamveer Singh has a criminal history involving cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, Arms Act offences and other criminal activities, the DGP said.

He said further investigation is underway to uncover his wider criminal network and activities.

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Punjab Police, he added, remains firmly committed to dismantling gangster networks and ensuring that wanted criminals, wherever they operate, are brought to justice.