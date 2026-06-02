Lawyer seeks probe into Pawan Kalyan’s Telangana properties

Hyderabad: Lawyer and social activist Lubna Sarwath has asked the Ranga Reddy district administration to investigate land owned by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Janwada village near Hyderabad, alleging irregularities in land records and possible issues involving government-assigned land and a local lake.

In a representation submitted to the Ranga Reddy District Collector on Tuesday, June 2, Sarwath sought an inquiry into around eight acre of land declared by Pawan Kalyan in Survey no 696 of Janwada village. She asked authorities to clarify whether the land is classified as “assigned land” – land that is typically allotted by the government to poor families and cannot be freely sold or transferred under law.

Sarwath said official records show numerous sub-divisions under Survey no 696, many of which are marked as restricted for transactions. She questioned how the land was listed as Survey no 696 in Pawan Kalyan’s election affidavit and called for a clear explanation of the land’s ownership and legal status.

The Hyderabad-based lawyer also raised concerns about another property declared by Pawan Kalyan in Survey no 706 of the same village. According to his 2024 election affidavit, he owns 10 acre of agricultural land in Survey no 706, purchased in 2014, and two other parcels measuring 4.02 acre and 4 acre in Survey no 696, purchased in 2002.

Sarwath alleged that part of Survey no 706 falls within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area of Kodi Cheruvu, a lake in Janwada village. The FTL area refers to the maximum area that can be covered by water when the lake is full. She urged authorities to examine whether any construction or development has taken place in the lake area and whether land records were maintained correctly.

The representation also claimed there are differences between revenue records, registration records and official maps of Kodi Cheruvu. Citing satellite images and government maps, Sarwath alleged that the notified boundaries of the lake do not accurately reflect its actual spread and water channels.

She requested a fresh survey of the lake and its surrounding areas, along with a review of land records related to the properties mentioned in Pawan Kalyan’s affidavit.

The activist urged the District Collector, who also heads the district Water, Land and Trees Authority (WALTA), to investigate the matter and take steps to protect the lake and any public land that may be affected.