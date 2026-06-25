Leopard ends up locked in house while chasing dog in Nilgiris

Nilgiris: A leopard got trapped inside a house while chasing a dog in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. The owner of the house showed presence of mind and locked the big cat inside.

The incident occurred in Selvappa Colony in Moyar village near Masinagudi on Wednesday night, June 24, inside N Sivakumar’s house.

According to several reports, the leopard was trapped with the dog. However, it did not attack the canine, although the dog kept barking throughout.

The news quickly spread, and Sivakumar’s house suddenly became the centre of attraction. Excited locals started clicking videos and pictures of the confused leopard, who kept jumping towards the window.

On information, officials from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) reached the spot and placed an automatic cage at the entrance of the house. As soon as the doors were opened, the wild cat leapt into it.

The entire process took nearly five hours.

Officials placed an automatic cage at the entrance of the house. As soon as the doors were opened, the wild cat leapt into it. “We examined the animal and found no injuries, apart from the stress caused by being trapped inside a room. We safely relocated and released it into the reserve forest in Sigur. The operation was completed at 2.30 am on Thursday (June 25),” a forest official said.