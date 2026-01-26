Leopard kills toddler, elephant tramples elderly in Uttarakhand

The first incident occurred on Saturday in Barswar village of Jaiharikhal, where a leopard snatched a one-and-a-half-year-old girl from her mother's arms in the courtyard of their house.

Pauri: Two people, including a toddler, were killed in wildlife attacks in the Lansdowne area of ​​Pauri district in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Officials said that Yashika was snatched by the leopard, which then ran away with her.

The incident happened so quickly that her mother couldn’t understand what was happening, she later said.

Moments later, when the mother raised an alarm, family members and villagers rushed out and found the girl lying in a pool of blood in the bushes about 20 metres from the house.

The girl was taken to Lansdowne hospital where she was declared dead.

Lansdowne Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shalini Maurya, who visited the hospital, said that a Forest Department team has been deployed in the area.

In another incident in the Lansdowne area on Sunday, a 70-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant.

Officials said the incident occurred around 1 pm in a forest belt in Sukhro beat of the Kotdwar range, where Brijmohan Singh had gone with his companions to collect dry wood.

They said a wild elephant appeared before them, and everyone started running to save their lives. Singh, however, fell down and was stomped to death.

