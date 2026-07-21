Leopard spotted again in Bengaluru’s Yeshwanthpur

Bengaluru: Panic has returned to Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency after a leopard was spotted once again in Bharat Nagar under Byadarahalli limits, marking the fourth sighting in less than two weeks. Residents have accused the Forest Department of failing to capture the animal despite repeated sightings and have demanded urgent intervention before any untoward incident occurs.

The leopard has been sighted four times since July 9 in the residential locality, triggering fear among hundreds of families. On Sunday morning, the big cat was caught on CCTV attempting to attack a stray dog on 13th Main Road before fleeing into nearby bushes. The footage has further heightened concerns among residents, many of whom say they are afraid to step out of their homes.

Following the latest sighting, Forest Department officials and civic authorities cleared dense vegetation and bushes in a vacant site where the leopard had frequently been spotted. Earlier, residents had expressed relief after the area was cleared, believing the animal would not return. However, the fresh sighting has dashed those hopes.

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The Forest Department has installed a single trap cage near the vacant plot and placed a live bait chicken inside to lure the leopard. However, locals claim the animal approaches the cage after sensing the bait but does not enter it, making the trapping operation unsuccessful so far.

Frustrated residents gathered near the vacant site on Monday and criticised the Forest Department for what they described as an inadequate response. They alleged that deploying just one cage was insufficient to capture a leopard that has repeatedly ventured into the neighbourhood.

Residents said fear has gripped the locality, forcing many to abandon their morning walks and preventing children from playing outdoors. They urged the authorities to install multiple cages and intensify surveillance to ensure the leopard is captured at the earliest.

Local residents warned that the continued delay in capturing the animal could pose a serious threat to public safety. They stressed that the leopard should be safely trapped and relocated to a forest before it attacks a person or causes a tragedy.

The repeated sightings have raised questions over the effectiveness of the ongoing operation, with residents insisting that stronger measures are needed to prevent further encounters between humans and wildlife in the densely populated locality.