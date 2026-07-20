Bengaluru tops India with 25 lakh private cars

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has emerged as India’s city with the highest number of privately owned cars, with registrations crossing 25 lakh, underlining the city’s growing dependence on personal vehicles and raising fresh concerns over worsening traffic congestion, pollution and parking shortages.

The latest figures place Bengaluru ahead of Delhi and Mumbai in terms of private car ownership. While the national capital has long been regarded as the city with the largest overall vehicle population, Bengaluru now leads the country in the number of personal cars on its roads. Experts attribute the trend to the city’s expanding IT sector, rising disposable incomes and increasing preference for private transport over public transit.

The rapid growth in car ownership has added immense pressure on Bengaluru’s already congested road network. Narrow roads, infrastructure constraints and increasing vehicle density have made traffic management a major challenge, particularly during peak hours. Despite the ongoing expansion of Namma Metro services and improvements in BMTC bus connectivity, the number of private cars continues to rise every year.

Also Read Fake MKP fertiliser sale sparks farmers’ protest in Karnataka

Urban planners warn that the surge in private vehicles is also contributing to deteriorating air quality across the city. Parking has become another major concern, with residential neighbourhoods and commercial areas struggling to accommodate the growing number of vehicles. Illegal roadside parking and overcrowded parking facilities have further compounded traffic bottlenecks.

Experts believe that unless more commuters shift to public transport, Bengaluru’s mobility challenges are likely to intensify in the coming years. They have stressed the need for faster expansion of mass transit systems, better last-mile connectivity, improved road infrastructure and policies that encourage the use of public transportation to reduce dependence on private vehicles.

With 25 lakh private cars now registered in the city, Bengaluru’s traffic management and urban planning authorities face mounting pressure to address infrastructure gaps before congestion and pollution reach even more critical levels.