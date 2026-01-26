Linkin Park rocks at Mumbai debut show, thanks fans for their patience

Mumbai: In a night filled with music and nostalgia, American rock band Linkin Park captivated the fans by belting out their all time hits like “Somewhere I Belong”, “In The End” and “Heavy Is The Crown” at their highly anticipated debut performance in Mumbai at Lollapalooza India 2026.

The atmosphere at Mahalaxmi Racecourse was nothing short of exhilarating as a crowd of devoted fans chanted, “Linkin Park, we are waiting for you”, before the band kicked off their two-hour set on Sunday.

The six-member band — Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, and Colin Brittain — treated the crowd to an unforgettable experience.

Brigade Innovation Garden. Bengaluru, India. January 23rd. pic.twitter.com/Z6dOld4jeh — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) January 24, 2026

Formed in 1996, the band also sang fan-favourite tracks including “Numb”, “What I’ve Done”, “Crawling” and “The Emptiness Machine”.

The band members expressed gratitude to the fans for their love and support.

“Thank you so much for supporting the band over the years, especially the new music. Thank you for patiently waiting for us and asking for us to be here,” Shinoda, who was seen wearing the Assamese ‘Gamusa’ around his neck, said.

Thousands of fans across all age groups, grooved and sang in unison along with the favourite artists.

“On my way back, jumped up and down so much that I can’t even lift my legs and can’t even walk properly,” a fan wrote on X after attending the concert.

Another fan said, “A band that defined our gen, which gave a voice, a reason to scrambled thoughts, confusion and the mental demons. Thanks for the magic. An entire generation will always be grateful for this collective healing.”

However, not all feedback was glowing, a reddit user expressed his disappointment about the Mumbai concert.

“Between Bengaluru and Mumbai/Lollapalooza, the Mumbai one was actually considerably weaker performance. It felt mechanical. Like it was work for them,” it read.

Prior to their debut in Mumbai with Lollapalooza India 2026, the band performed in Bengaluru as part of the group’s From Zero World Tour. Linkin Park had paused live shows following the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017.

The band made its comeback in 2024 with a new vocalist.

Artists such as American singer-songwriter Kehlani, pop rock band LANY, UK-based DJ-producer Sammy Virji, English singer-songwriter Calum Scott, Indian-American musician Karsh Kale, Indian artists Kabeer Kathpalia (OAFF) and Savera Mehta also performed on day two of Lollapalooza India 2026.